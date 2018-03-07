All steps taken to promote Urdu, says AK Khan

By | Published: 11:32 pm

Hyderabad: All steps were being taken to promote Urdu after the State government took the decision to accord second official language status to it, said AK Khan, Adviser, Minority Welfare.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Khan refuted reports about Urdu being neglected in TMREIS and other government schools. To overcome issues pertaining to reservation in Urdu teacher posts, it was decided to appoint Vidya volunteers to fill the vacant post of Urdu teachers in government schools, he said.

Several coordination meetings between education and minority department officials took place to upgrade infrastructure and other facilities in Urdu schools run under the education department.

“As far as the TMREIS schools are concerned, we do not have any issue of infrastructure and shortage of teacher but certainly in other Urdu medium institutions there are issues, which are being addressed,” he said.

Khan said a letter was written to the General Administration Department and the Official Language Commission to make sure that all sign boards of government and private institutions were in Urdu apart from Telugu in the State.

“The recruitment process of 66 Urdu translators will be completed in three weeks and soon a notification will be issued. We have decided to recruit translators in two categories,” he said.

Telangana is the only State in the country where minority get all non-statutory benefits on a par with SCs and STs, he said, adding, “We have shortlisted 19 schemes being implemented for SCs and STs and the same will be extended to minorities also”.

On a query related spending funds for Minority Welfare schemes, Khan said compared with other departments, the Minority Welfare department did well in this aspect and more funds would be released in the fourth quarter.