Stern action against child labour, says Telangana DGP

Hyderabad: Director-General of Police M. Mahendar Reddy on Friday said stern action should be taken against those who indulge in child labour and trafficking of children.

Participating in a meeting organised on Operation Smile, he said eradication of child labour was a societal responsibility.

Necessary steps should be taken for the well-being of the rescued children for the next 10 years, he said. He added that the police, in coordination with other departments concerned, must work to eradicate child labour.

