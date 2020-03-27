Stern action against traders overcharging vegetables: Dayakar Rao

By | Published: 12:27 am

Warangal Urban: Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao has asked the people not be panic about the novel coronavirus, but be cautious. He launched the free distribution of the 12 kg rice to each person of a family of the white ration card holder at Devannapet village in Hasanparthy here on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the State government will also provide Rs 1500 per family soon by depositing the cash in the bank account. Appealing to the people not be scared of the virus, he said, “We will unitedly face the virus and defeat it. Now, countries across the world are following the Indian traditions to keep the virus at bay,” he said and added that applying vermillion and turmeric and saying Namaskar by joining both the hands have scientific basis. “I appeal to the people to follow the Indian traditions,” he added.

Earlier, he visited the Rythu Bazar at Excise colony in Hanamkonda along with Government Chief Whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar and others. He directed the officials to see that the vendors sell the vegetables as per the prescribed prices and also take steps to maintain social distancing at the market. He also enquired with the people about the prices at the Rythu Bazar and added that the government will take stringent action against those who sell the essential commodities including the vegetables at higher prices. “The State government is taking all steps to see that the essential commodities are sold at the reasonable prices,” he said and appealed to the people to follow the directives of the government by staying indoors due to lockdown. District Collector Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu and other officials were present.

Disinfectants sprayed in Warangal

Warangal Urban: In order to eliminate the coronavirus, the district administration began spraying of disinfectant liquid, sodium hypochlorite, in the city on Thursday. After launching the vehicle, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao said the sterilising agent was being used to fumigate roads, drains, lanes and by lanes of the city. Sanitation workers with fumigation tanks full of sodium hypochlorite with spray pumps covered the main roads with the disinfectant.

Dayakar Rao said the disinfectant was being used for the first time in Warangal. It helps in killing any residual virus and ensures the safety of the citizens.

Warangal Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao said apart from spraying the disinfectant, bleaching powder was being sprayed near the drains across the city. “We have taken up sterilisation works across all the 58 divisions under the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation. Today we have covered, Hanamkonda chowrastha and the Vijaya Talkies roads. We are utilising the services of the fire department and using their tankers to spray on the roads. We are identifying stagnant water around the city and drying them off,” he added.

