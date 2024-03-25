Steuctural engineer from Telangana quits job to start dairy farming, makes Rs. 2.5 lakh a month

Though Jadi Surender was drawing a salary of Rs 80,000 per month, his heart still wanted to become a dairy farmer.

By Padala Santosh Updated On - 25 March 2024, 03:55 PM

Jadi Surender's Dairy Farm

Mancherial: Jadi Surender, an M Tech engineering graduate was discouraged by some of his villagers from venturing into the dairy sector considering his poor expertise in rearing buffalos. However, he surprised them by turning his venture into a success.

Hailing from Morriguda village in Jannaram mandal, Surender earned M Tech in structural engineering and B Tech (Civil Engineering) from Jawaharlal Nehru University-Hyderabad before landing a job as site engineer at a leading construction company in Hyderabad. Though he was drawing a salary of Rs 80,000 per month, his heart still wanted to become a dairy farmer.

“Somehow, I was dissatisfied with the profession. So, I decided to explore the dairy sector instead of agriculture to realise the dream of self-reliance since I am fascinated by cattle. Moreover, milk is an essential commodity and you can help women and children in staying healthy by providing quality milk rather than the packaged liquid sometimes prone to be adulterated, causing harm to takers,” Surender told ‘Telangana Today.’

Despite lack of familiarity with dairy, Surender ventured into this sector, drawing inspiration from his love for animals and concern for the health of the citizens in 2021. He began rearing 30 buffalos in his dairy farm created in his 3 acres of land inherited from his parents. He is supplying 120 litres of milk to local hotels every day, pricing the milk at Rs 70 per litre.

The 33-year old said that he was registering revenue of Rs 2.52 lakh per month. He disclosed that he spends Rs 1.52 lakh towards fodder, nurturing the buffalos, salaries of farmhands imported from Bihar and other expenditures. He claimed that he could easily make a profit of Rs 1 lakh and was leading a contented life when compared to that drawn from a private job at a multi-national company.

Buoyed by the success in the dairy in the first try itself, Surender is hatching eggs of native breed variety of chickens considering huge demand for the birds among foodies from this year onwards. Also, he is rearing sheep in the farm to tap the heavy requirement for the meat.