Steven Spielberg ‘concerned’ over daughter’s porn career

By | Published: 4:03 pm

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg is concerned over his daughter Mikaela Spielberg’s decision to start a career as a porn star. Mikaela announced a while back that she would be pursuing a career in adult film industry. While Spielberg has not publicly spoken on the issue yet, sources have shared the Hollywood mogul and his actor wife Kate Capshaw’s reported reactions.

“As Mikaela said, Steven and Kate are nothing but supportive of her, as they are with all their children,” a source said. A second source, tagged as a family friend, however said: “Obviously, though, they’re embarrassed by her sudden public admission of entry into the sex worker world. They’re worried about how (Mikaela’s revelation) looks for their other kids, who are trying to be supportive but who are also embarrassed. This certainly isn’t how they were raised.”

The source added: “Outwardly, Steven and Kate, who are the most evolved parents in the world and love their kids beyond all measure, have always been supportive of Mikaela and try to understand her.” While the Spielbergs let their children, including Mikaela, choose their own paths and “only want the best for her”, they can’t help becoming “concerned that this path might not end up being the best.”

Why has Mikaela has chosen to be a porn star? “(Steven and Kate) are friends with many artistic people, and those people are complicated and some have complicated kids. Everybody gets it. Some kids, no matter what advantages, or even because of them, are just lost. Maybe Mikaela felt unworthy of her folks, of her name, that she could never live up to it. It’s hard to be the product of parents who are so successful,” the family friend observed.

The family friend goes on to say that “everyone recognises this had nothing to do with how Steven and Kate raised Mikaela”, as the filmmaker is known as a person who is “kind beyond belief”.