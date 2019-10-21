Steven Spielberg ‘felt like an outcaste’

By | Published: 3:21 pm

Filmmaker Steven Spielberg was ashamed of a lot of things while growing up, and says he was bullied for being Jewish in his school. “Well, you know, being Jewish and being raised additionally in the area where there weren’t a lot of Jews, New Jersey was fine, there was no problem; then I moved to Westin, I encountered anti-Semitism as an elementary school student in my school, and not throughout the entire school but small parts of popular kids they would pick on less popular kids, in my case zero popularity, growing up,” Spielberg said while recalling his personal story of hate that he encountered.

“I didn’t think of it as hate but thought of it as a shame. I was ashamed of a lot of things and they actually managed with enough chiding and bullying to make me actually feel ashamed of being Jewish. I felt pretty much like an outcaste and when I got older, I realised bullying is a very pervasive tool to make other people feel like they are empowered,” he added. The director also said: “So, I was on the other receiving end of people’s power trips and that was my main experience with being hated, something that I had no control over and something that inside me, I have always been very proud of to be a Jew.”

Spielberg has got together with Alex Gibney to explore the emotion of hate with Discovery Channel’s series Why We Hate. They have produced the show. Directed by Geeta Gandbhir and Sam Pollard, the show goes deeper into social issues like understanding of the concept of hate. It also looks at how as individuals we are capable of evading the expression of hate by realising the after effects of the same.The show follows individuals seeking to quell violent conflicts, and allows viewers to consider lessons from some of the most brutal and enduring examples of hate throughout the world. With the series, Spielberg hopes “to achieve that anything involving hate can never be normalised”.