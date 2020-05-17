Steyn alleges Sachin was not given out in 190s during his ODI double ton

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 12:14 pm

Hyderabad: South African speedster Dale Steyn alleged that umpire Ian Gould turned down an lbw shout when Sachin Tendulkar was batting in 190s during his 200-run knock in the ODI in 2010. “Tendulkar scored a lot of runs against us.

He got the first double hundred in ODI cricket, and it was against us in Gwalior. And I remember – I think I got him out lbw when he was about 190-odd. Ian Gould was the umpire, and he gave him not out. And I was like, ‘Why, why did you give him not out? That’s so dead.’ And he was like: ‘Mate, look around – if I gave him out, I won’t make it back to the hotel’,” Steyn said during a cricket chat show.

However, statistician Rajneesh Gupta hit out the bowler saying, “What a story,Mr. Steyn. You bowled 3 balls to #SachinTendulkar when he was in 190s. All 3 were played with the bat. These were the only balls you bowled to him after he crossed 150. None of the 31 balls you bowled to him in the entire match produced a close lbw shout,” in a tweet.