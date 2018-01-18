Stick to deadlines, HMWSSB MD tells officials

By | Published: 12:55 am

Hyderabad: Managing Director of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) M Dana Kishore on Wednesday reviewed the progress of various works under the Rs 1,900 crore Water Supply Improvement and Distribution Network programme aided by the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO).

He also spoke to officers from implementing agencies and reviewed works under the Outer Ring Road (ORR) project involving an expenditure of Rs 628 crore. Kishore instructed the general managers and agencies to complete works within the stipulated deadline. He reiterated that the HUDCO project should be completed and commissioned by the end of February.

The six special officers and the selected third party representatives should inspect the ongoing HUDCO work of reservoirs, inlet and outlet arrangements, distribution lines, and safety measures being taken, he said. Project officers and the implementing agency of the ORR were also instructed to submit timelines for construction of reservoirs, procurement schedules of pipes, inlet and outlet laying, and other works, according to a press release.