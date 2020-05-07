Stigma, a challenge for Covid warriors, survivors

By | Published: 12:04 am 11:27 pm

Hyderabad: The SARS-CoV-2 outbreak especially in a cosmopolitan city like Hyderabad has spawned a lot of stigma and discrimination towards individuals involved in providing essential services, those working in healthcare sector, medical shops, people who frequently travel and persons who have come from North Eastern parts of the country to earn a livelihood.

The Covid-19 disease has created such a fear among public that an accidental cough or a sneeze at a public place invites derisive looks and rejection. While coronavirus does not discriminate, people as a whole have found new ways at stigmatising the disease and also the people who are in some way or other associated with the disease.

Also read Lockdown saved India from lot of agony: SBI chairman

“Fear and the peculiarity of the coronavirus are driving stigma and discrimination. This trend is universal and not just confined to Telangana. The only way to get out of this is to spread awareness, educate people and try to change their opinion about the disease. It may take time but eventually it will work, like it did with HIV/AIDS,” says Head, Psychiatry, Government Medical College, Warangal, Dr S R R Y Srinivas.

In the context of health, the UNICEF describes social stigma as negative association between a person or a group of people who share certain characteristics and a specific disease. In an outbreak, this means people are labelled, discriminated against and experience loss of status because of a perceived link with the disease.

Such treatment, negatively impacts those with the disease, as well as their caregivers, family, friends and communities. For instance, people who don’t have Covid-19 but share other characteristics with the group may also suffer from stigma.

“Genesis of stigma is fear and this is what is causing such a behaviour among the general public during the Covid-19 outbreak. It’s our responsibility to educate people that more than 80 per cent are getting cured within days. We can also educate people by saying that Covid-19 is a virulent form of flu and there will be no residual effect from the disease,” suggests president, Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS), Telangana chapter, Dr D Keshav Rao.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .