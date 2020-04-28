Stigmatising the community

Published: 12:00 am 7:31 pm

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat’s assertion that the entire Muslim community should not be blamed for the mistakes of a few is a welcome statement against the backdrop of a sinister campaign against the minority community. In the last few weeks, right-wing elements have been aggressively spreading misinformation and hatred against the community on social media platforms branding it as the main culprit for the spread of the Covid-19 disease. The nation must be vigilant and foil the designs of those who want to exploit the opportunity to create tensions among communities. While the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi in March has emerged as one of the critical coronavirus clusters in the country, it would be preposterous to hold the community responsible for the lapses of the organisers of the religious gathering. Unfortunately, the event was cynically exploited to stoke naked communalism and give a communal colour to the fight against coronavirus. There has been a surge in Islamophobic hashtags and posts on social media accusing Muslims of purposefully spreading the virus. A new term, ‘corona jihad’, has been coined to describe this conspiracy. The coronavirus pandemic has thrown up a challenge that can be overcome only when the country stands united. This is the hour for Indian nationalism to redeem itself by embracing everyone and cleansing itself of the narrow-minded toxic accretions. It is time the leaders from both the communities came forward and started a dialogue to remove prejudices among people’s minds.

The Tablighi Jamaat outbreak gave a fresh impetus to members of the far-right to unleash anti-Muslim propaganda. The videos shared on Facebook and Twitter have falsely accused Muslims of spreading the virus by purposely spitting, licking and sneezing on food. The objective of the campaign, linking Muslims to the pandemic, is to foster a sense of paranoia among the general population that a certain community is actively trying to put them and their loved ones at risk out of some malicious agenda. Scapegoating certain communities during pandemics has a long history. Jews were blamed for the outbreak of the Black Death in medieval Europe. Irish immigrants were accused of spreading cholera in the 19th century United States and Haitians were stigmatised during the AIDS epidemic. However, the innate liberalism, tolerance and secular values have helped India survive as a nation. Launching a witch hunt against the attendees of the Nizamuddin congregation will prove counterproductive from the public health point of view. The virus doesn’t make any distinction on religious lines. The Tablighi attendees who contracted the disease must be treated as patients and not as criminals. The solution will not come through the pursuit of divisive agendas but through scientific endeavours and human solidarity.

