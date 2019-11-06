Still a Valley of sorrow

By | Published: 6th Nov 2019 12:10 am 9:44 pm

The abrogation of Article 370 followed by a long communication blackout, curtailed civic life and detention of politicians is befuddling. If the move is so good, why is there a need for such draconian measures and why is there so much apprehension despite doubling the internal and border security!

The purpose of Article 370, a temporary provision in the Constitution, was to act like a bridge between the Indian Constitution and the J&K Constitution, which was in the making at that time. It was intended to last till the adoption of the State’s Constitution. The State’s constituent Assembly came into existence in 1951 and approved the Kashmir Constitution, including the role of Article 370 and dissolved itself on January 25, 1957, without recommending either abrogation or amendment to Article 370. Thus, the Article was considered to have become a permanent feature of the Indian Constitution, as confirmed by various rulings of the Supreme Court of India and the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir.

Article 35A

The Article was used many times to give shape to the powers decided in the J&K Assembly in the shape of numerous presidential orders. The foundational presidential orders of 1950 and 1954 are very important. Article 35A, created as part of presidential order of 1954, defines the permanent citizens of J&K and their rights. It was inconsistent with the rights of other citizens of India. And it became a major issue between J&K and other parts of the country. Many more presidential orders were also issued from 1955 to 2019.

Under Article 35A, J&K defined certain privileges to its permanent citizens, which included the ability to purchase land and immovable property, ability to vote and contest elections, seeking government employment and availing other state benefits such as higher education and healthcare. Non-permanent residents of the State, even if Indian citizens, were not entitled to these ‘privileges’. It was the major bottleneck in the complete integration of J&K with India.

After the dissolution of the J&K constituent Assembly, Article 370 was extensively used to implement various provisions of the Constitution of India in J&K. The Constituent Assembly was substituted by the J&K government, Assembly and even Governor when the State was under the President’s rule. Several articles of the Indian Constitution and many subjects in the Union list were extended to J&K via Article 370 through presidential orders. Actually, this Article was used to amend many State provisions, by an Executive Order of the President of India, whereas the powers of all other States could only be amended by the general process of constitutional amendment, subject to stringent conditions.

But Article 35A was a different matter. J&K never agreed to alter it. In effect, Article 370 as such was not a problem, but its offshoot Article 35A became a real problem. Apart from J&K, special provisions have been provided to some other States also under the Constitution of India, listed in Articles 371 and 371-A to J. They are also administered through presidential orders.

States that have special provisions under Article 371(A-J), inter alia, also include some special provisions for land rights, employment and education rights, tribal, religious, and legislative provisions.

Article 371A – Nagaland

Here is an example of Nagaland State. Article 371A of the Constitution mainly states that no act of Parliament would apply to the State of Nagaland in matter relating to religious or social practices of Nagas, Naga customary law and procedure, administration of civil or criminal justice involving decisions according to Naga customary law and ownership and transfer of land and its resources. The Legislative Assembly of Nagaland must pass a resolution for an Act to be applicable to the State. The Governor has been given special responsibilities with respect to law and order in the State as well.

There are more or less similar provisions in States like Assam, Manipur, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim, with some variations reflecting their special local needs.

Unfair Deal

The Kashmir Bar Association had expressed its apprehension when the J&K Legislative Assembly passed a resolution for the adoption of the GST regime in J&K in 2017. “Article 370 has been reduced to an empty shell by the 47 orders, unconstitutionally made by the President of India, whereby 260 out of 395 Articles of Indian constitution, 94 out of 97 entries in the Union list and 26 of the 47 entries in the concurrent list, have been extended to the State of J&K in a brazen manner, during the last 50 years, by successive governments least bothering for the rights of the people and the consequences of such extension,” it said in a statement.

So there is not much to be said about the abrogation of the ineffective Article 370. Whether it is Constitutional or legal, it is for the Supreme Court to decide. But in the case of Article 35A, abrogating all the special provisions in toto in it is not a very fair deal. There was a scope for modifying the provisions under 35A on the lines of such similar provisions of the other border States. A patient, diplomatic and democratic effort could have achieved a permanent solution with the abrogation of Article 370 and modification of 35A. After all, Jammu and Ladakh were in consonance with it. All that was needed was the support of the people in the Valley.

Though the BJP had said in its 2014 manifesto that it would consult all stakeholders in the abrogation of the Article and in its 2019 manifesto said that it would make all arrangements for a peaceful resolution of the issue, it did not do any such thing. Its dramatic and peremptory abrogation of the Article did not bring any immediate peaceful resolution. J&K is still under wraps even after more than two months. Nobody knows when the situation will normalise and it looks like another phase of the continued war of attrition in Kashmir.

(The author is a freelance journalist)

