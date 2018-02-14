Still no clues in baby’s severed head case

By | Published: 12:09 am

Hyderabad: Thirteen days after the severed head of a baby was found on the terrace of a house in Chilkanagar, the Uppal police are still groping in the dark to crack the case.

Not just the killers have remained unknown, but also the torso of the child is yet to be traced. The complainant, K Rajashekhar, on whose terrace the head was found, was taken into custody after his statements appeared contradictory and is reportedly still in custody.

“On the first day of the incident, he gave one version and then he changed it. The Clues team found his explanation and statements contradictory,” an investigation official said.

Two others who were taken into custody were subsequently let off as the police could not find any proof for their involvement in the case.

Though initial indications were that it could be a case of human sacrifice, further investigation has failed to unearth any evidence that could establish this theory.

Videos recovered from Community CCTV cameras in the area too have not thrown any light on the case, with officials now in the tedious process of examining call data records (CDR) of all suspicious persons.

According to a senior police officer, initial CCTV footage retrieved from the spots in and around the colony had hinted towards the possibility of human sacrifice or black magic for the same.

“However, there was no clue so far that can prove that the baby was killed as part of any such ritual,” he said.