Stimulus brooks no delay

In the absence of a comprehensive economic stimulus package, the planned exit from the nationwide lockdown will be ineffective and burdensome. The coronavirus-induced lockdown has impacted virtually every sector of the economy with workers in the unorganised sector bearing the brunt. Barring the March 27 announcement of the Rs 1.70 lakh crore package to provide immediate relief to the poor, the Centre has not yet come up with a package for the economy. Though Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in one of his addresses to the nation, spoke of constitution of a high-level economic task force to suggest measures, nothing much has come out it so far. As of now, there are indications that the government is working on a stimulus package, broadly focused on the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) which employ a majority of the country’s workforce. While they certainly need hand-holding by the government in this hour of crisis, it is necessary to work out a comprehensive package in tune with the just demands of various industry bodies. Big businesses and industries are critical for reviving the economy. They provide mass employment, both in manufacturing and services, and are at the forefront of innovation. They can embark on larger projects which are critical for infrastructure needs while their contribution to the revenue basket is key to fiscal health. Though the Prime Minister had likened the country’s collective response to the pandemic to a ‘yudh’ (war), the government’s approach to the economy, under lockdown for over five weeks, has been anything but warlike.

In contrast to the other major economies in the world, India has not unveiled any significant economic package so far. There is a need for an all-encompassing stimulus package, coinciding with a graded opening of business operations, to get the economy back on tracks post-lockdown. All sectors should be allowed to begin with a quarter of their workforce to enable social distancing, and authorities should facilitate a smooth flow of goods. Industries must be allowed to function without hindrance in safe zones and with minimum curbs in areas that are not affected much. The recovery of the economy will be directly proportionate to the help extended by the Central government. The longer the government takes to unveil a package, the harder it will be for the economy to bounce back. One of the key hurdles in the path of the renewal of economic activity post-lockdown is the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act (FRBM) of 2003. It ties expansionary economic policy to a fiscal deficit limit of 3% of the gross domestic product. The government can now amend it to allow for an emergency because it needs to expand its spending to battle the consequences of the pandemic.

