Stirring hornet’s nest

Published: 12:00 am 9:05 pm

The proposed pan-India implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) is bound to unleash a new set of anxieties and rake up ethnic tensions, reminiscent of the first such exercise undertaken in Assam. It will be another trial by fire for the people to prove their citizenship. Though Union Home Minister Amit Shah asserted in the Rajya Sabha that there would be no discrimination on the basis of religion, the process intrinsically carries a communal overtone and is widely seen as an attempt by the BJP leadership to keep the pot boiling. There are widespread fears that the NRC process is intended to harass the Muslim community in the name of weeding out illegal migrants, particularly from Bangladesh. The first NRC exercise in Assam, carried out under the supervision of the Supreme Court, ended up as unmitigated disaster, raking up old wounds and re-igniting ethnic tensions in a State that had witnessed prolonged strife and agitations over fears of demographic invasion. The outcome of the decades-long mammoth process left bitterness among all the key stakeholders, so much so that even the ruling BJP rejected it. It turned out that a majority of nearly 19 lakh people excluded from the final list, of total population of 3.3 crore, happen to be Hindus, a politically unpalatable outcome for the BJP. With 6% of the State’s population being left out of the final list, it turned out that neither the indigenous impulse of the ethnic Assamese nor the nationalist impulse of certain dominant political groups has been answered by the elaborate exercise.

The issue of illegal migrants bogged the State since 1960s with the figures varying widely from time to time. While it is important for any country to identify and deport illegal immigrants, the process should not give any scope for fears among minorities and rake up social tensions. The debate over immigration has become highly polarised in the country with top BJP leadership using it as an ammunition for election campaigns and terming infiltrators as ‘termites’. The pan-India NRC rollout has been the ruling BJP’s pet project and an issue frequently raised during Parliament and State elections. Once the National Population Register (NPR) is completed and published, it is expected to form the basis for preparing the National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC), a pan-India version of NRC. The Citizenship Bill, which stems from the NRC, is touted as the political shield to save the Hindus migrants from being excluded from the NRC list. Such discrimination on religious lines is problematic as it militates against the basic tenets of secularism enshrined in the Constitution, particularly Articles 14 and 15 which guarantee equality before the law and forbid discrimination on the grounds of religion.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.