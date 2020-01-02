STL awarded Rs 1,800 crore T-Fiber deal

By | Published: 4:33 pm 4:35 pm

Hyderabad: STL, a global data networks innovator, has been awarded the mandate to create a high speed rural broadband network from Telangana Fiber Grid Corporation (T-Fiber). The company has been awarded a work order for about Rs 1,100 crore for Phase- 1 of the project. The total project value is worth about Rs 1,800 crore for which STL has received the letter of intent.

Supporting the vision to establish a ‘Digital Telangana’, T-Fiber and STL will work together for enabling affordable and high-speed broadband connectivity to six million rural citizens in the State of Telangana.

The company stated that Government of Telangana is taking big leaps to build and leverage the broadband infrastructure under BharatNet, which aims to provide broadband connectivity to all 2,50,000 gram panchayats in the country. As a State-led programme, Telangana Government has initiated T-Fiber to provide broadband connectivity up to the household level across the State by rolling-out optical fiber and network infrastructure.

This turnkey project entails designing and building an end-to-end rural broadband network across 11 districts, 3,000 gram panchayats of Telangana and managing the network for an additional seven years. The project has a significant operations and maintenance (O&M) revenue stream, close to 30 per cent of the overall project value.

The scope includes rolling out end-to-end network connectivity by deploying 64,000 kms of OFC (Optical Fiber Cable) Network, as well as deploying IP MPLS (Multiprotocol Label Switching), a routing technique and GPON (Gigabit Passive Optical Network), a point-to-multipoint access to create seamless network connectivity. STL will leverage its latest network solutions such as LEAD360, iCORE and FTTx Mantra to deliver this project.

Commenting on the announcement, KS Rao, CEO, Network Software and Services, STL, said, “At STL, we are constantly working to innovate and create a smart digital ecosystem with our projects ranging from tower, home and enterprise connectivity to rural broadband and smart cities. The uniqueness of T-Fiber project is that it will connect every household across the rural part of the State through optical fiber and provide them high speed internet connectivity. Internet connectivity will enable economic growth and social well-being of rural citizens, thereby make this project a shining example for rural development.”

“We are happy to get STL on board and work together towards achieving Telangana State’s goals of enabling high quality digital reach to the remotest of households within the State and making them future ready, as part of the broader ‘BharatNet’ project, said Sujai Karampuri, MD, T-Fiber & director, ITE&C Department, Government of Telangana.

“This initiative will work as a digital revolution that would bridge the digital gap between urban and rural India. With T-Fiber project, we aim to provide an infrastructure for affordable and high-speed broadband connectivity and digital services across the state,” he added.

