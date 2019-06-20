Stock markets opens in red, Wipro falls nearly 4 per cent

By | Published: 11:51 am

New Delhi: Domestic equity benchmark NSE Nifty and BSE Sensex on Thursday opened in red in early trade dragged down by tech stocks that declined after reports that the United States was mulling caps on H-1B work visas to deter data rules.

At 9:35 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was down by 47 points at 39,977 while the Nifty 50 opened around 11, 650. Under Nifty, the top losers are Wipro which slipped by – 3.74 per cent, Britannia (-2.44 per cent), Zee Entertain (-2.59), Yes Bank (-1.45 per cent) and Tech Mahindra (-1.56 per cent).

Under Sensex, Yes Bank has been placed at the top of the table with -1.60 per cent, IndusInd Bank (-1.52 per cent), TCS (-1.20 per cent), Maruti Suzuki (-0.91 per cent) and Infosys (-0.88 per cent).

The Rupee opened stronger at 69.48 per dollar in comparison to yesterday’s close of 69.68 against the US dollar.