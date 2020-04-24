Stockpiling of edible oil spiking demand

By | Published: 12:11 am 11:34 pm

Hyderabad: Edible oil segment is seeing an unprecedented demand due to panic buying and stockpiling, primarily by consumers in the urban markets. Experts indicate that the demand which is abnormally high now could see a dip soon after the lockdown is lifted.

Since marriages and public functions are cancelled now, once normalcy returns, there could be a minor uptick in edible oil demand. The segment has become purely demand-driven.

Explaining the scenario, P Chandrashekhara Reddy, VP Sales and Marketing, Gemini Edibles & Fats India Private Limited (GEF India) told Telangana Today, “We are operating at 80-90 per cent manufacturing capacity. Though our company’s overall sales had not been hit, but we are unable to meet the demand as urban consumer has started stocking edible oil for future needs. We usually run our plants at 70 per cent capacity for nine months of a year to meet the demand in a normal state. Because of Covid-19-induced demand, though we are running our plants at 90 per cent capacity, we are not able to meet the market demand fully.”

In terms of the operational scenario, he said, during the initial days of the lockdown itself, Telangana and other State governments have been proactive to identify the bottlenecks the edible oil companies were facing with regards to the movement of raw materials and packaging material to factories.

In the entire spectrum of truck movement as part of the supply chain, since only essential commodities and raw materials associated with them are moving, truck supply is more and there is a lesser demand for the vehicles as there is no movement of steel and other commodities. Edible oil freight cost has gone up by 70 per cent so far during the lockdown.

When asked about the import constraints, he said, “Import of core raw material from other countries has not been impacted as edible oil comes under the essential commodities. All cargo shipments had been smooth. We are receiving sunflower oil from Russia and Ukraine, palmolein oil from Indonesia and Malaysia and soybean oil is coming from Brazil and Argentina. And another aspect we are observing is that with regards to the vessels/ships, which have less than 14-day voyage period, government is making them to wait for few days so that the quarantine is complete.”

GEF India is in the business of importing, processing, trading and marketing of branded edible oils and specialty fats. The company is based out of Hyderabad and has two port-based plants in AP. The company caters to markets such as Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Odisha and Chhattisgarh through its products under the brand Freedom.

