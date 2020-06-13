Stone pelting leaves two injured in Suryapet

By | Published: 9:44 pm

Suryapet: Two persons sustained minor injuries when a mentally ill person pelted stones on vehicles, which were following the convoy of Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy at Undrugonda of Chivvemla mandal in Suryapet district on Saturday.

When the Minister’s convoy was returning after laying foundation stone for development works at Sri Lakshminarsimha Swamy temple at Undrugonda, the mentally ill person, Panduga Nagaraju, threw stones at the vehicles. The vehicles of I&PR Department and a sarpanch were damaged in the attack. Two persons, including I&PR photographer Shoban, sustained minor injuries in the incident.

Nagaraju was earlier sent to jail on charges of killing his mother two years ago and came out on bail recently.

