Stone tools found in Mexican cave

Stone tools found in a Mexican cave suggest that people were living in North America as early as about 26,500 years ago, much earlier than most scientists accept.

It’s a new step in the difficult and contentious process of establishing when people arrived in North America from Asia. Presently, the most widely accepted dates for the earliest known North American archaeological sites date to before 15,000 years ago and extend maybe to 17,000 years ago.

Scientists reported on artifacts found in a mountain cave in the state of Zacatecas in north-central Mexico.

They found stone tools and debris from tool-making that they dated back as far as 26,500 years ago. There’s some indication that some artifacts go back beyond 30,000 years, but so far the evidence isn’t strong enough to make a firm claim.

People probably used the cave as a winter shelter for short periods of time.

Researchers were unable to recover any human DNA from the cave. The proposed date for the artifacts may be valid if it stands up to further scrutiny. But it was suspected that they aren’t more than 20,000 years old and most likely fall in the range of 15,000 to 18,000 years old.

Some of the artifacts were probably man-made, but researchers are trying to find out other evidence of human occupation of the cave, like hearths, butchered bones and burned edible plant remains.