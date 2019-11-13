Stones pelted at Union Minister’s convoy in Rajasthan

By | Published: 5:15 pm

Jaipur: Stones were pelted on a convoy of Union Minister of State Kailash Choudhary and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal in Rajasthan’s Barmer district when they were on way to attend a “Jagran” early on Wednesday around 12.30 a.m.

The window panes of the car in which Choudhary and Beniwal were travelling were smashed during the attack which happened in the Baytu town of Barmer. Both the leaders escaped unhurt in the attack.

Speaking about the attack, Beniwal told IANS: “It is for the first time in the history of Rajasthan that the convoy of a Union Minister and an MP was attacked in the presence of a huge police force. This raises questions about the involvement of the CMO (Chief Minister’s Office) in this episode.

“Around 50 to 60 miscreants, who were Congress workers, attacked us with swords and also fired at us. Surprisingly, around 200 policemen failed to control them. This was initiated on the orders of Harish Chaudhary, who is the Chief Minister’s man against whom I had spoken on Tuesday.

“I and Kailash Chaudhary will decide mutually who will file the FIR in this incident.”

On Tuesday, Beniwal, while talking to the media, had made some personal remarks against state Minister Harish Choudhary. Beniwal had said: “They are like servants to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot who are ready to lift their slippers and cup and plate. But, I am a true leader unlike them.”

Sources claimed that this remark infuriated the Congress workers, which could be the reason behind the attack.

The Congress workers raised slogans for half an hour near the Jagran site, and when the Beniwal and Choudhary cavalcade emerged on the road, the workers started throwing stones at them.

Surprisingly, the presence of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Additional Superintendent of Police and a significant number of policemen from around 10 police stations failed to control the mob.

Speaking to IANS, Barmer SP Sharad Choudhary said: “Complaint has been registered against unknown miscreants, but no one has been rounded up as of now.”