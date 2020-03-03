Stop dividing on basis of religion: Maulana Arshad Madani

By | Published: 10:28 pm

Hyderabad: Maulana Arshad Madani, national president of Jamiat Ulema e Hind, charged the Union government of trying to divide the communities coexisting peacefully in the country on basis of religion and asked it to end such divisive politics.

At a conference ‘Save Democracy’, organised in the city on Tuesday, he said Muslims have been living in peace and harmony for 1300 years.

“Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind believes that CAA is an attack on the secular nature of India and not a Hindu-Muslim issue. The secular character of the constitution binds Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Jews, Buddhists, and people of other religions together,” he said.

Maulana Arshad Madani recalled the Gujarat 2002 riots and said “when Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister, more than 2000 Muslims were murdered, raped and several went missing. However, he said the people of India are still secular. People of different religions are protecting each other after the recent riots,” he said.

