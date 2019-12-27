‘Stop pigeon feeding, feed humans instead’

By | Published: 12:01 am

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Khairatabad Zone Commissioner Musharraf Ali Faruqui appealed to people to stop pigeon feeding.

“What’s cool about pigeon feeding, when it actually damages ecosystem, imbalances the food chain, kills other bird species, create one tonne of faecal material – spoil public infrastructure (30 birds – 1 kg/day) and cause human allergies,” he tweeted on Thursday.

He further tweeted, “Please stop it, feed humans instead.”

Sharing a few pictures, a Twitter user Asimji tweeted, “Clear the Muslim Jung bridge of all pigeons. Create awareness. Daily over one lakh people are exposed to toxicity.”

