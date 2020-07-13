Stop politicising COVID-19: KTR to Opposition parties

By | Published: 11:43 pm

Mahabubnagar: Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao on Monday launched a scathing attack against the Opposition parties for seeking to politicise the COVID-19 crisis in the State instead of extending support to the government in fighting the pandemic.

Rama Rao wondered if Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be blamed for failure to contain coronavirus in the country, which has now come to occupy the third position in the world for the number of Covid-19 cases.

The Minister, accompanied by his Cabinet colleagues Eetala Rajender and V Srinivas Goud, inaugurated the newly constructed Government Medical College in Mahabubnagar district headquarters.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the entire world was severely affected by the pandemic and governments alone cannot contain the virus. He said it was unfortunate that minior issues were being magnified and used to create panic among the people. “While highlighting the death of two per cent of patients, one should not lose sight of the fact that the recovery rate in the State is 98 per cent which is no mean achievement. We are ready to consider any constructive suggestion from the Opposition leaders to improve medical services, but they are trying to demoralise the medical staff who are in the frontline in taking care of the patients,” he said, and urged the people to take all precautions while continuing with their daily work.

Rama Rao said it was after formation of a separate State that Telangana could get government medical colleges in five districts which have a combined strength of around 1,000 beds. He pointed out that medical and health services had improved under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao through various schemes like KCR Kits and Kanti Velugu. “At a time when private hospitals and even family members are refusing to take care of COVID-19 patients, doctors and staff in government medical colleges have been serving the patients putting their lives at stake,” he said, adding that Telangana will soon be a busy hub for health and medical sector, with about 40 per cent of pharma products produced by the country being manufactured in the State.

Health Minister Eetala Rajender said the State was in third place in the country in medical and health sector, and despite initial hiccups, the government had taken all the effective measures to fight Coronavirus. He pointed out that the situation in India was far better when compared to other developed nations. He also announced a 100-bed isolation facility for COVID-19 patients besides setting up a testing centre in Mahabubnagar.

Further, he said that Mahabubnagar district, which was once plagued by drought and migration, was now producing about 60 lakh tonnes of agriculture produce, turning the State into the Rice Bowl of India, due to the untiring efforts of the Chief Minister.

Excise Minister V Srinivas Goud said Chandrashekhar Rao sanctioned the government medical college immediately after a request was submitted and as a result, residents of Mahabubnagar district need not rush to Hyderabad for treatment of any ailment now. He said the medical college is attached to a 200-bed government hospital where about 200 doctors and other staff will render services.

