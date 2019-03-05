Stop using plastic bags in temples: Minister

By | Published: 12:31 am

Hyderabad: Environment, Forests and Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy on Tuesday called for a halt in usage of plastic bags of less than 50 microns thickness at temples in the State. He said such bags were still in circulation despite being banned.

He directs officials to follow the Mumbai model on plastic bag ban to rid Telangana of non-degradable plastic bags. Instead, steps should be taken to encourage people to use jute and cotton bags, he said.

He also called on people to join this effort to prevent the piling up of plastic wastes in garbage dumps and elsewhere which is causing environmental pollution.

Indrakaran Reddy said Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao launched Telanganaku Harita Haram not just to protect the environment now but to ensure that future generations in Telangana can lead healthier lives in a clean and green environment. “For instance, New Delhi is in the grip of severe pollution. The Chief Minister does not want such a situation to arise anywhere in the State,” Indrakaran Reddy said, adding that officials should work towards ensuring the programme’s success and increase green cover in the State.

The Minister said steps must be taken to protect and rejuvenate Ameenpur lake in the city and to overcome water shortage in Botanical Gardens to ensure survival of trees and plants in the gardens.

He instructed scientists at the Environment Protection, Training and Research Institute to provide the government with accurate information on the changing environment and suggest remedial measures.

The meeting at Aranya Bhavan, the Forest Department headquarters, was attended by Telangana State Pollution Control Board’s member secretary Satyanarayana Reddy, EPTRI’s Manging Director Kalyana Chakravarthi, State Biodiversity Board member Shilpi Sharma, Special Chief Secretary (Environment & Forests) Ajay Mishra, PCCF PK Jha, and TSFDC Managing Director Raghuveer.