Stop worrying about Coronavirus

By | Dr Venugopal Gouri | Published: 6:55 pm

The coronavirus could easily spread to the lungs to cause pneumonia where the patches of lung tissues are eaten away by the virus. This situation is an invitation to the bacteria to join the party and cause secondary infection; this is when sepsis sets in. The whole system of the individual is wrought into the hold of these infectious agents and difficult conditions like kidney failure.

Having said that not even three per cent of the individuals who develop coronavirus actually get to this stage. There is so much of information spreading across the media and sometimes irresponsibly by the common man in social media that there is a sense of fear in many individuals.

For the infectious agent to reach our country from China, we need an individual who has been affected by it and travels to India and infects someone here. First and foremost let us understand that the number of people travelling to and fro from the country are not much and government is taking necessary steps to see that everyone who enters our country are properly investigated before they are allowed.

The chances of it spreading are very minimal. It is the responsibility of the health community to tell the common man that there is nothing to be scared of.Homeopathic medicine has good remedies to prevent the viral infection.

The Department of Ayush has already appointed an expert committee and with the consultation of the ministry, there are a couple of suggested preventive medication like consumption of ARSENIC ALB 30 once a day for three days with repeat of the dose for a month later. But as of now, it is only necessary to administer to individuals who are coming in from that country.

There is no need to rush and take any preventive medicine which may not have any side effects, but is definitely not warranted. The objective of this article is to drive away any unwanted anxiety and fear of Corona infection afflicting us.

The article is a continuation of previous week’s article titled – ‘Things to know about Coronavirus’

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter