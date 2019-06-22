Stories frozen in frame

By | Published: 12:37 am 4:32 pm

Born and brought up in Hyderabad, an MBA graduate from London and a photographer by passion, Sai Kiran Kotakonda is a storyteller who documents tales through candid photographs that capture the essence and emotion of his subjects.

Sai Kiran was a creative kid since childhood, and, being artistic, found photography to be his calling. “As a child, my hobby initially was painting. During my school days, we had a painting class, and I was especially good at that. However, like many parents, my parents, too, asked me to focus on my education. Later, when I was pursuing my degree, I was introduced to computer. That’s when MS Paint and Photoshop became my best friends,” says Sai Kiran, who began exploring his creativity in computer while most of his friends loved playing cricket after school/college.

Sai Kiran is the first official photographer who documented Srisailam Devasthanam and its surrounding areas through his photographs. After coming back from London in 2011, Sai Kiran attended a few photography classes. But, for him, those classes helped him in learning only the technical aspects. “I am an emotional person, and I want to capture those emotions in a photograph. I always feel a photo should speak,” says Sai Kiran, who is the founder of IClickYou Photography Company.

Till date, Sai Kiran has captured and documented photographs of many locations across India, and won many awards and rewards for his hard work. An avid traveller who enjoys working on outdoor shoots in unique locations, his latest photograph that he shot during Kumbha Mela where he captured a Naga Sadhu taking a bath has been selected and published in ‘Incredible India’ calendar.

He also received Nat-geo and Madhya Pradesh Government national-level prize for the same picture. “I was always a shy person who would stay away from socialising. But, such awards and recognition prove that if one puts their heart and soul into their work, working passionately and diligently, everything falls in place automatically. And many people do not get the opportunity; so, I want to give such people a chance,” concludes Sai Kiran who also has a Limca Book of Records prize to his credit.