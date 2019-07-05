Storm Breaker for Bengaluru feature

By | Published: 5:47 pm

Bengaluru: The Mallesh Narredu-trained Storm Breaker, who maintains form, may score an encore in the Juvenile Sprinter’s Million (Grade III) 1200 metres a terms for horses 30-year-old, the feature event of the races to be held on Saturday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2 30 p.m.

SELECTIONS:

1. Brothers In Arms 1, Shivalik Kiss 2, Glorious Days 3

2. Slice Of Heaven 1, Will To Win 2, Indian Democrat 3

3. Chula Vista 1, Desert Angel 2, Phoenix Reached 3

4. Into The Groove 1, Diamond Rays 2, Haedi’s Folly 3

5. Storm Breaker 1, Roma Victor 2, Sitara 3

6. Genuine Star 1, She’s Superb 2, Morrane Gabriella 3

7. Cosmic Feeling 1, Darahasini 2, Lady Diana 3

Day’s Best: Storm Breaker.



Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.