Storm Flag may score in Chennai feature

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 12:07 am 6:57 pm

Chennai: The Sebastian-trained Storm Flag, who has been well prepared, is expected to score in the Australia Cup 1400 metres, a handicap for horses rated 60 to 85 and the feature event of the races to be held here on Wednesday. False rails are up. The first race starts at 2 15 p.m.

SELECTIONS

1. Welcome Winner 1, Fabulous Show 2, Glorious Asset 3

2. Majestic Charmer 1, One Lucky Girl 2, Embrace 3

3. Star Waves 1, Break The Silence 2, Pragmatic 3

4. Jagathi 1, Bright Script 2, Lord Of KIngs 3

5. Storm Flag 1, Royal Currency 2, Sentosa 3

6. Baller 1, Desert Hawk 2, Rosebrook 3

7. River Bend 1, Magic Storm 2, Kasi Masi 3

Day’s Best: Welcome Winner.

Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6 & 7.

Mini Jackpot: 4, 5, 6 & 7.

1st Treble: 2, 3 & 4.

2nd Treble: 5, 6 & 7.

