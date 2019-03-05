Story behind ‘unfriend’

By | Published: 7:22 pm

Unfriend seems to be a common word in today’s Facebook world, but, can you believe that this word was first used back in 1275. That’s right! The famous Facebook jargon was used as a noun in 1275 and its usage as a verb dates back to 1659.

The earliest citation of the word was found in the epic Middle English poem Brut by Layamon. Interestingly, this is the same poem that also happen to be first mention of the word ‘muggle’. Later, the word ‘unfriend’ was used as a verb in seventeenth century. The earliest citation of the verb form was found in a letter from Thomas Fuller in 1659, the citation goes like – “I Hope, Sir, that we are not mutually Un-friended by this Difference which hath happened betwixt us”.

‘Unfriend’ was also used in many of the William Shakespeare’s works like Twelfth Night and King Lear.