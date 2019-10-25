‘Story is the hero in Ragala 24 Gantallo’

By | Published: 8:48 pm

Being back into the fold, hero Sriram who catapulted to the top in south India with Rojapoolu in the ’90s, is now back to the silver screen to try his luck once again in his second innings. While interacting with the media about his latest outing Ragala 24 Gantallo, he shared his experience of doing a suspense-cum-crime thriller. Sriram said that he was not initially interested in his character but only in the full script.

After listening to the full story, Sriram acceded to teaming up with Srinivasa Reddy, the director. “More or less, all the crime thrillers give the same feeling and thrill. What makes the difference is the main content. That was the reason I was keen on hearing the full narrative. I was quite impressed with the main plot because that alone can showcase in a versatile form.

The sole credit in the story lies in the fact that all the characters are very significant. I do not mind even if it looks like a heroine-centric film. What matters to me is the final success of which I am sure,” Sriram said.Divulging his experience while handling the role of a serious cop in contrast to his past track of love stories, the hero clarified that he was very happy that Telugu audience started encouraging all kinds of genres and more specifically suspense and crime thrillers.

“Basically, love stories in Telugu are few anytime. Tamil industry hugged love stories for a very long time. Now, it became extinct there also. Frankly speaking, Ragala 24 Gantallo made me traverse a fresh path of my career. I look different with a cut-and-dry natured cop role. The most interesting angle of the film is that the shooting part has been initiated from the climax point.

So, every artiste was conditioned to stick to each and every single detail of the story,” he shared. Elaborating further, Sriram said, “In an edge-of-the-seat thriller, the artistes cannot perform with perfection unless the story has a soul, as only the story is the hero, heroine and the villain. And I strongly believe that such films will capture the theatres,” Sriram concluded.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter