Story of the Hyderabadi storytellers

Storytelling is a part of our life. Be it reciting an experience to the person sitting next to you in a metro or just a family dinner recalling all your memories. We’re knowingly or unknowingly reciting a story even in our day-to-day life. Giving a platform to this storytelling concept is Santhosh Mohan Veeranki who spearheaded Tale Tellers Troupe of India (TTTI), the first-of-its-kind in Hyderabad.

“I always had stage fright and so avoided going on stage. But when I moved to Hyderabad, I realised that people here are quite self-expressive and I’m not. I wanted to overcome this fear so I started gathering my group of friends and tell them stories. It was for a selfish reason in the beginning but soon many friends of friends joined and it kept expanding. People shared intimate things in life, and soon found positive effects in their personal and professional life,” says Santhosh, a filmmaker who worked as an aeronautical engineer in the UK. “Our aim is to see a world without stage fright,” he adds.

Started in 2016, the club focuses majorly on storytelling as “Hyderabad being a city of storytellers didn’t have a single storytelling club surprisingly. You sit in an Irani chai hotel and you’ll have an amazing experience of the stories these people carry. So I wanted to provide a platform where many could come and recite their stories,” says Santhosh.

Recalling his journey from the initial days of the club Santhosh shares, “Initially because we were providing snacks, people attended. But once we stopped providing snacks, people didn’t know what story to tell so they stopped coming. So, we realised that people had a sort of shyness to talk in front of a group. And then, we thought of tapping into the area of interests they have like ‘Travel tales’ where people who are not storytellers but love travelling come and end up sharing an experience or a story.”

“We had #MeToo storytelling event where a lot of people opened up about the events in their life. And the highlight of the club is the ‘midnight storytelling’ where people gather to share stories at 12 in the night to close to 3 or 4 in the night.

The idea of midnight storytelling popped up when I noticed that everyone wants to hang out on weekends and because of the conditioning, people meet at clubs and pubs for socialising and somehow share their stories. So, I thought of giving a straight-away platform for socialising over stories without alcohol,” adds Santhosh.

TTTI not only has strong roots in Hyderabad but also get consistent requests to host events in other cities like Mumbai, Bengaluru and Pune. “To be honest, we have not done justice to the reach yet. We have just done one odd events in these cities. There is a lot of interest but because unfortunately, we’re unable to dedicate our whole time to it. I’m looking forward to creating leadership who can dedicate their whole time to the club,” explains Santhosh.

Attended by a wide range of audience from kids to people who are over 75 years, the club hosts storytelling events with different themes every weekend. Apart from storytelling events, the club also hosts improvisation theatre workshops and storytelling workshops. To share your stories on their platform log on to https://www.facebook.com/TaleTellersTroupeIndia/