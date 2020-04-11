Stranded daily wager from Maharashtra misses husband’s final rites

By | Published: 8:56 pm

Mancherial: Life couldn’t have been more cruel to Janaki, a tribal woman and agricultural labourer from Maharashtra. Janaki, who had come to Rampur village in Kotapalli mandal for a livelihood, recently lost her husband. However, she came to know about the tragedy only after five days but could not make it to her native place due to the lockdown.

Janaki tried hard to attend the final rites of her husband, who died on April 5, at Thanda village in Etapalli Taluq in Gadchiroli district of Maharashtra, around 160 km from Kotapalli, but in vain.

The mother of four – she has a daughter and three sons – was a part of a batch of around 20 labourers who had come to Kotapalli for picking chilli produce.

Her supervisor and fellow labourers said they had sought the help of authorities concerned to allow her to go back to her native place.

On Saturday, Kotapalli police gave her some hope when they assured her that they were making efforts to facilitate her return to her village. The police, however, could not establish contact with her family members due to the poor telecommunication network in her region. Sub-Inspector Ravi Kumar said arrangements were being made to ensure that Janaki returns to her native place in a day or two.

