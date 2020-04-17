Published: 12:00 am 12:02 am

With universities being shut and off-campus work opportunities having vanished, thousands of Indian students across the United States are going through a harrowing time. Ever since the outbreak of Covid-19 sent alarm bells across America, universities there announced sudden closure, forcing many students to find alternative accommodation. Though a majority of them want to come home, it is not possible in view of the travel ban, now extended till May 3. There is uncertainty over whether the international flights would be allowed to operate after the lockdown 2.0 ends. An estimated 2.50 lakh students from India are stranded in the United States following the closure of universities in a bid to contain the spread of the pandemic in the country which has registered the highest number of coronavirus positive cases and fatalities in the world. Living in temporary accommodation with classmates, interacting with student groups and hoping to soon return home, Indian students, stranded in the Land of Opportunities, are putting up a brave fight. Their woes have worsened as several companies have even rescinded the on-campus job offers and internship assignments in the midst of deepening economic crisis. This has taken a heavy toll on the finances of the students, a majority of them avail bank loans to pursue higher studies. Though it would be impractical for the Indian government to evacuate the stranded students at this stage, all necessary steps must be taken, in coordination with the US authorities, to ensure their safety and welfare.

Apart from the student community, Indian professionals working in the United States on H-1B visas are staring at an uncertain future in the wake of massive layoffs across sectors. According to an estimate, some 47 million people could be rendered unemployed. A record four million Americans have already filed initial jobless claims till the end of March. Another problem unique to Indians is the federal rule that requires H-1B visa holders to leave the US along with their family members within 60 days of losing their job. Indians form a major chunk of the technology professionals working on H-1B visas. There is a need to relax the rules to enable those who are laid off from their jobs to continue to stay in the country for at least six months by which time the coronavirus storm would, hopefully, subside. H-1B is a non-immigrant visa that allows American companies to employ foreign workers in speciality occupations that require expertise. Technology companies depend on it to hire tens of thousands of employees each year, mainly from India and China. Those on H-1B visas are not eligible to unemployment benefits or social security benefits, though there is a deduction from their salary for this purpose.

