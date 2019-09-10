Stranded Telangana workers struggle for survival in Saudi

By | Published: 12:13 am 11:53 pm

Jeddah: Some Telangana NRI workers have been stranded in Arar – bordering Iraq – in Saudi Arabia and struggling to return home.

Over 50 Indian workers, nearly 12 of them hailing from Telangana, were working with a leading maintenance company which was doing cleaning and sweeping of city roads in Arar. The contract with Arar Municipality got over earlier in this year and since then workers have not received any payment and struggling to survive.

The workers were surviving on alms given by passersby till they were provided food provisions by Malayali social workers in Arar with the help of Indian Embassy in Riyadh two months ago.

The firm for which they worked is one of the top maintenance firms in Saudi Arabia and has corporate office in Dammam, and, city cleaning contracts in several cities and town across the oil rich Kingdom. However, the firm is not getting any new contracts, hence cutting down on work force.

According to the workers, they were terminated on February 19, subsequently their visas were cancelled but the firm failed to settle their gratuity, provide pending wages and air tickets to fly back home.

“We want to collect our dues and return home as soon as possible,” said Arti Limbadri, native of Sadashivnagar mandal in Kamareddy district. The manager had shown us exit-cum-visa cancellation documents and settlement amount slip five months ago but nothing had materialised so far, he added.

Narrating the ordeal, Medi Lingaiah of Luxettipet mandal in Mancherial district said: “Passing each hour is difficult in this harsh temperature where we have no power to run air conditioners.”

“We have worked over six years and earned decent living but living on alms has been demoralising for us,” said Reddaboina Raju of Dubbaka Mandal in Siddipet district. He hailed Malayali social workers help in hour of need. The stranded workers approached Indian Embassy for the help through Telangana NRI forum president Abdul Jabbar.

