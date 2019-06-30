‘Stranger Things 3’ finale ‘greatest episode we’ve ever shot’: David Harbour

By | Published: 3:35 pm

Los Angeles: “Stranger Things” star David Harbour says the finale of the third season of the sci-fi series is the “greatest episode” the team has ever filmed.

The actor, who plays Sheriff Hopper in the Netflix show, said the new installment will surpass the audience’s expectations.

“It’s the greatest episode we’ve ever shot. It’s so emotionally powerful because you’re not expecting what happens to happen. I don’t think we’ve ever shot anything more moving.

“We closed the gate, but there is this intelligence out there – the spider-shadow monster – and it wants into this world. It’s going to use a lot of different means to do that,” Harbour told Entertainment Weekly.

The new chapter will see Hopper try and woo Joyce, played by Winona Ryder.

“He (Hopper) gets to really open his heart in a new way. He’s sort of realising the intimacy that is required with a woman his age is going to be difficult,” the actor added.

“Stranger Things” season three is set to start streaming from July 4.