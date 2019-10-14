Strategies for UPSC aspirants

By | Gopala Krishna V | Published: 12:38 am 4:50 pm

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has successfully conducted the Civil Services Main examination recently. The results of the Main examination are expected to be declared in the last week of December or first week of January 2020. This article details about strategies required for the future aspirants.

1. General reading is more important. This has to begin during the college going years only. Even though your core subjects could be sciences, you should still read general non-fiction books. Many books are being written by interested and enlightened citizens and you should imbibe the habit of general reading

2. Try to understand the basics. For example you should understand the basic features of the Constitution and the basic features of Indian Society and in general the basic features of the Indian economy.

3. If you are able to understand these, you will be able to appreciate the news and debates on TV and the social media forwards better. Critically try to analyse the social media forwards. For example, we are receiving many forwards on the J&K issue and the pre recessionary state of the economy. Try to understand the meaning and accuracy of these forwards.

4. Every day we get numerous forwards on the social media. At least one or two of them relate to social problems. Check the authenticity of such messages and if you find they are genuine read more about it in the form articles in the print media. Newspaper articles are more authentic as they are written by experts who can be held accountable for whatever they have written.

5. Continue this practice and then connect to the subjects in the syllabus.

For aspirants who are waiting for next attempt in 2020

The first feeling any aspirant who has prepared seriously but not cleared prelims would get is “I would have easily answered these questions; if only I had cleared the prelims…”

1. If you have written the Prelims and not qualified. Looking at these papers would give you a sense of regret. You would most certainly feel you would have done well at the exam. Understand Prelims is the toughest stage in this examination and do not neglect it. Had you qualified you would have been in a position to attempt the examination. Look forward. Try to attempt the question papers under examination conditions .This will give you an idea of where you stand.

2. Ideally, attempt each paper on a single day and in one sitting i.e. sit down for three hours and attempt the paper. Write as many answers as you can with whatever knowledge that you have. Initially, you will not feel like doing it as you will think that you do not know anything, To get over this inertia ask two or three of your friends to join you . Once you start writing you will realise the gaps.

3. Now try to improvise each answer by reading up specific areas. Do not just read a model answer given by someone. First try to write an answer in your own words and then check the number of points that are there in the answer. Then get it corrected by an expert. This research will also help you for the prelims as you will come across many points that you do not know

6. Continue to practice writing questions in your optional and get them corrected by a competent person. Remember the optional being specialised, there are competent people who can advise you perfectly and in most of the case the advice works.

7. Pick up topics from the latest papers conducted for various public service examinations. Identify the most important topics and write down the points. Read these topics from the prelims and main exam point of view.

8. Practice writing theory questions in ethics. These give you better marks than the case studies. Theory questions are generally boring and you will be tempted to ignore them. However, if you look at this year’s questions you will understand the scoring nature of the theory based questions. Just write the points and you will get the marks.

9. Integrate the Prelim and Main preparation in all the areas which are common to Prelim and Main.

Those candidates who appeared for the Main examination should start their preparation for the interview immediately without waiting for the results.

