Strategies to crack Group I and Group II exam

Hyderabad: Sirisetti Sankeerth could not crack the post of a police constable but secured 330th rank in Civil Services Examination 2021 in his fifth attempt. He was allotted native state Telangana cadre of IPS and currently working as Mulugu Additional Superintendent of Police under trainee, he has been guiding aspirants of CSE and other competitive examinations.

Son of an electrician of SCCL in Bellampalli town, Sirisetti Sankeerth shared strategies and tips with Santosh Padala to crack Group I and Group II cadre posts to be filled up by the government soon.

Knowledge and speed

Aspirants need a different skill set for each stage of the Group I examination – preliminary, mains and interview. One requires knowledge, speed and accuracy as it is completely objective for preparing to appear in prelims, while knowledge, speed, presentation and writing skills play a vital role in excelling in mains. Clarity of thought, decision making and presentable personality is crucial when facing an interview.

Read more than once

Candidates should always carry a copy of the syllabus because he/she should know what to read, what not to read. While choosing study material for preparation, it is important to be selective and to have limited material. The aspirants should read the material more than once. They need to read at least two daily newspapers to cover national, local current affairs.

Cover the entire syllabus

The aspirants of Group I service should complete the syllabus and be selective while reading a book. They need not read a book from the first page to the end. Picking test papers of examinations conducted previously by Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), identification of topics mostly focused on the examinations and reading them thoroughly helps them in excelling in the prelims.

Analyse solved papers

Candidates can join the test series of any institute. If it is costly, 3-4 aspirants can share the cost and solve as many test papers as possible. Analyse the solved test papers and identify the topics that one is committing mistakes. Revise those topics to reduce mistakes and increase marks. Also while solving test papers, carefully read the questions and options given so that silly mistakes can be avoided.

Mains is a crucial stage

Mains of Group I service are a different ball game. The stage has got a heavy weightage of 900 marks. It decides whether one will get service or not and if one gets service, which service will be allotted. One needs to join a test series and improve answer writing skills.

Form a group

The candidates are advised to form a group of three or four members and to discuss various topics. Time should not be wasted in jotting down all the points that they come across in a book. Instead, make short notes. They are not required to join a coaching centre because all the content needed for preparation is available online. Beginners, however, can undergo coaching to cover the syllabus swiftly, so that they can be on equal footing with senior aspirants.