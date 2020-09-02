Strategise and play cricket on mobile with Hitwicket

Hitwicket is all about transporting the players to a virtual world where they can strategise, make teams and train players to create a cricket team of superheroes.

Hyderabad: Cricket is not just a sport but a religion. From actually telling our favourite cricketers on which side to hit the ball or how to swing it, we have done it all while watching the game on TV. Taking inspiration from this, Hyderabad-based startup Hitwicket emerged four years ago.

While most mobile games available on cricket are based on just the idea of either batting or bowling, Hitwicket is all about transporting the players to a virtual world where they can strategise, make teams and train players to create a cricket team of superheroes. Although first launched in 2017, the app has transformed itself in early 2020 as Hitwicket Superstars which involves a higher level of strategy for players with even higher level of visualisation.

“While the first version of the game was text-heavy, we have evolved since then and made a more visualised and tech-driven second version of the game. We are looking to provide virtual world experience in cricket and provide magic to our users. We have about 3 million users out of which 1.6 percent are paid users. We have 70 percent of our user base from India and the remaining 30 percent are outside of India – from about 102 countries,” said Keerti Singh, co-founder and V-P – Growth, Hitwicket Cricket Games.

Singh founded the company with Kashyap Reddy and it has emerged as the one of the favourite Made in India apps in the gaming category in the recent Aatmanirbhar Bharat App Innovation Challenge launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “The idea of the game was to provide an immersive mobile game on cricket that also has strategic conversations and make it a mass product across different segments,” said Singh.

The completely ad-free game plans to reach 10 million users in a few years and aims to attract more users outside of India. It is also looking at hosting the first-ever Hitwicket World Cup in 2023 as a virtual e-sport event. The startup received $600,000 as angel funding and is looking to raise $5 million in Series-A by the end of this year.

