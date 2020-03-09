Strategy for Civils Prelims

By | Gopala Krishna | Published: 12:40 am 4:30 pm

Devising a proper strategy requires that we should start from the foundations i.e., first we should outline the syllabus and understand the trends. As already mentioned there are two papers out of which Paper II is of a qualifying nature and Paper I determines your success at the examination. The appropriate strategy would ensure the minimum qualifying mark in Paper II while focusing on securing the maximum marks in Paper I.

Let us first understand the syllabus of Paper I

SYLLABUS FOR PAPER-I

The syllabus lists the following areas:

1. Current Events: National and International importance.

2. History of India & Indian National Movement.

3. Geography: Physical, Social, Economic Geography of India and the World.

4. ndian Polity and Governance: Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues.

5. Economic and Social Development: Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

6. Environmental Ecology: Bio-Diversity, Climate Change (that do not require subject specialization)

7. General Science: Applied aspects of Science.

As we can see, the syllabus is very general and it is difficult to comprehend what questions would come under a certain area. The only way out of this impasse is to analyse the number of questions that have appeared in the last few years.

Given the above Statistics, how does one prepare for the examination? Firstly, you should focus on understanding the basics of each of the subjects listed above. Almost all the areas listed in the syllabus would be new to most of the candidates from Telanagana. This is due to the fact that most of the aspirants would have chosen sciences or commerce after their X standard. As all the areas are new, building a sound foundation from the basics is necessary. After having completed the basics, you should try to understand the questions that have been asked in the previous years. Note that the style of questions keeps changing every year and hence any such effort is only indicative. After understanding the method in which questions are being set it would necessary to focus on the current affairs in each area.

Firstly, you should design a time table for study. This time table need not be prescribed by any person. However, you can take guidance from a professional or a senior initially but later design it yourself.

Assuming that you are on the track and are proceeding according to your time table, you should then review your work frequently and implement improvements. One way would be to complete an area for example Indian Polity and then take a test on that area. Check your score. If you are scoring 75% then you need not worry. You can proceed to another test in the same area after some time and recheck your score. If you are consistently scoring 75% then you proceed to the next area for example Economics and repeat the self-evaluation. Wherever necessary make improvements and changes.

After the process is over, you can start attempting Comprehensive papers i.e. papers which cover all the areas listed in the syllabus (normally called as Grand tests). Here the target should be to achieve at least a net score of 65% i.e. after deducting the negative marks. (The first-time aspirant might think that 65% is too less but rest assured a consistent 65% indicates that you are on the path to success. The Cutoff for clearing prelims averages around 55%.

The syllabus for Paper II is outlined as follows:

1. Comprehension

2. Inter-Personal Skills including Communication skills

3. Logical Reasoning and Analytical Ability

4. Decision Making and Problem Solving

5. General Mental Ability

6. Basic Numeracy (Class X level), Data Interpretation (Class X level)

As mentioned, this is only a qualifying Paper and one has to score the minimum qualifying mark. There are 80 questions in the Paper and each correct response fetches 2.5 marks. There is a penalty for incorrect responses.

Here it would be better to focus on the section on Logical reasoning. General Mental Ability and Basic Numeracy. Practice adequate number of multiple-choice questions in these areas and make sure you are able to answer with accuracy. Speed is not as important as accuracy is.

