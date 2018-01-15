Stray dogs attacked in LB Nagar

By | Published: 12:12 am 11:52 pm

Hyderabad: A group of stray dogs were allegedly attacked with stones and sticks by unidentified persons in Sahara Estates on Sunday, according to a complaint lodged by animal activists with Vanasthalipuram police under Rachakonda Commissionerate limits.

The police confirmed that while the complaint was received and a case was booked under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960. The persons who were involved in the act were yet to be identified.

Animal welfare activist N Pravallika, who had lodged the complaint, said the attack on the dogs was not a stray incident and there were instances in the past when similar incidents have occurred here.

“In September 2016, I adopted close to 50 stray dogs in this area. Since then, the dogs are regularly subjected to beatings by hired labour,” she alleged. The complainant pointed out that she herself had made arrangements for vaccination of the dogs and maintained that they were not at all aggressive. The police said they booked a case and the matter would be probed.