Stray dogs go on biting spree, 15 including children injured in Hyderabad

Published: 7:02 pm

Hyderabad: Stray dogs went berserk on Dharam Karam road in Ameerpet this afternoon and bit nearly 15 persons, including a few children.

Around 1 pm, the pack of stray dogs suddenly went berserk and started biting passersby in the lanes and bylanes at Satyam Theatre, HDFC Bank and other areas.

Local residents immediately alerted the GHMC dog catching squads. As the squads were deployed to catch the dogs in the area, locals chased one stray dog and killed it near HDFC Bank around 5 pm.

The dog squad caught nearly five dogs from the area. All the injured persons got initial treatment at private hospitals and a few visited the Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM) at Narayanguda.

GHMC veterinary officials said the situation was under control.

