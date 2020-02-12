Stray dogs kill 31 sheep in Nizamabad

By | Published: 12:59 am

Nizamabad: Stray dogs attacked a sheep’s pen at Nizamabad district and killed 31 goats, resulting in loss of Rs 1.50 lakh to the shepherds.

Stray dogs attacked on sheep’s pen belong to Kasha Gonda and Gangaram at Borgaon village of Renjal mandal on Monday night. In the incident 11 sheep’s belongs to Kasha gonad and 20 sheep’s belongs to Gangaram died.

After the incident shepherds informed to the veterinary doctor, but when veterinary doctor is arrived, totally 31 sheep were died. Gangarm, shepherd said that they had been facing stay dog menace for last two years. He said due to the attack of stray dogs they lost many goats and sheep. He appealed to officials to prevent stray dogs menace and provide compensation to them.

