Strays attack nine-year-old boy in Bhupalpally

By | Published: 12:55 am

Jayashankar Bhupalpally: A nine-year-old boy was bitten by a pack of stray dogs in Venkatraopally village of Tekumatla mandal in the district on Wednesday.

The boy was identified as Baribadrula Naveen, son of Satish. According to sources, Naveen was playing in front of his house when a pack of five stray dogs attacked him. Passersby came to his rescue and chased the dogs away. However, by that time, the boy had suffered severe injuries. After administering first aid, he was rushed to MGM Hospital, Warangal. Doctors said that the condition of the boy was serious, but out of danger.

