Strays continue to dog citizens in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:31 am 12:49 am

Hyderabad: This is one menace that has been dogging Hyderabad for several years now.

Reports of attacks by stray dogs, those moving alone and in packs, are becoming frequent in many parts of the city. However, it is only when there is a person injured that the issue gets discussed, with civic authorities rushing to defend themselves by going into denial mode.

On Tuesday, it was the turn of a four-year-old girl Amirun to be attacked in Kothapet, while in May, it was seven-year-old Saqlain Ali, who was mauled by a pack of stray dogs atop the Moula Ali hill. The boy suffered several injuries in the incident.

However, when contacted about Kothapet incident, GHMC Chief Veterinary Officer Venkateshwar Reddy’s response was that no such complaint was lodged with the municipal corporation.

According to sources, every day nearly 40 dog menace complaints are lodged from different areas in the city. While residents fume that the GHMC does not take up regular drives to catch stray dogs, officials insist about 100 dogs are caught in different areas every day.

There are 17 vehicles in the GHMC that are used for catching stray dogs, with all complaints being attended to and addressed within 48 hours, officials said.

Most of the complaints are lodged from areas that are close to vegetable markets, slaughterhouses and busy markets where availability of food is not a challenge for the stray dogs. Interestingly, GHMC officials claim that the number of complaints has come down considerably compared with previous years.

“More importantly, there are not many dog bite cases these days,” he said.

Nearly one lakh stray dogs are sterilised at Autonagar, Jeedimetla, Amberpet, Chudi Bazar and Madhapur animal care units a year.

Soon after sterilisation, vaccination and deworming are completed, the stray dogs are housed in animal care units for three to four days. Later, they are released from where they were picked up. This is being done as per rules.

Adoption numbers decline

The municipal corporation launched the stray dog adoption programme in April 2017 to control the menace in the city. Initially, GHMC officials said the programme was evoking a good response with over 3,500 stray dogs being adopted by citizens and voluntary organisations. Of late, not many are evincing interest due to lack of awareness but the programme is still being continued, officials said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.