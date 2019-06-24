Streams come back to life in erstwhile Nizamabad district

By | Published: 9:00 pm 9:19 pm

Nizamabad: Following the onset of monsoon in the State, erstwhile Nizamabad district recorded good rainfall over the past 24 hours. Armoor in the district recorded 5.9 cm while Yedapally (5.8), Jakranpally (5.5) and Makloor (5.1) received good rainfall. In Kamareddy district Madnoor (4.1), Domakonda (3.8), and Birkoor (3.5) had a good spell of rain.

Owing to the good rain spell in the last 24 hours in various mandals village tanks and streams received good inflows. Pedda Vagu in Lingampet mandal, which was bone dry during the summer, came back to life with water. The Phulong Vagu in Nizamabad rural mandal also had water after the rain. On Monday too good spell of rain was recorded at Bheemgal, Sirikonda, Dharpally mandals of Nizamabad district. There were also reports of inundation in low-lying areas at Gouthamnagar and Ambedkar colonies in city.

In last 24 hours 1.82 cm average rainfall was recorded in Nizamabad district and 1.7 cm in Kamareddy. The rains have also spurred farm activity, with farmers getting ready to take up sowing operations.