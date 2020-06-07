STREE scheme to empower women in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:18 am

Hyderabad: With an aim of empowering women and supporting the victims of domestic violence and abuse, the Hyderabad City Police in association with Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC) launched a programme STREE (She Triumph’s through Respect, Equality and Empowerment), here on Saturday.

Home Minister, Mohd Mahmood Ali launched the initiative in presence the of Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Anjani Kumar, Additional Commissioner (Crimes), Shikha Goel, and HCSC office bearers.

The Minister said the objective was to create a platform for women from various walks of the community. “We want the women to live with respect, enjoy equal opportunities and get empowered. The State government is prioritising women safety and extending necessary support to them,” he said.

Anjani Kumar, said the city police will be working jointly with the HCSC on the issues pertaining to the women and added, “It will be for women’s empowerment that will be sustainable and impactful.”

As part of the programme, the local police will form STREE group at the police station by involving women from different sections of the society. “A pro-active woman will be selected as a volunteer from each group to form as SABALA Shakti. Representatives from NGO’s/ representatives of Department of Women and Child Development, an advocate and the local SHO will be member of the group,” said Shikha Goel.

Meetings, workshops and other programs will be conducted at zonal level and in collaboration with different agencies, awareness will be created on various laws, she said.

