Street Cause conducts environment fair in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: The Street Cause EForce, an environmental wing of Street Cause, a student-run NGO, conducted Srishti, an inter-school environment fair at Raj Bhavan Government High School on Sunday.

The environment fair was conducted for students of Class V to XII on the theme ‘Best out of Waste’. The event received over 200 projects from around 200 students from about 130 schools.

The projects were based on environmental issues like climate change, best out of waste and global warming among others. The students who presented the best projects were given prizes. According to the organisers, the funds raised from the event would be used for adoption and development of a village.

The organisers said they had adopted Dharmajipet, a village in Adilabad district last year and provided solar lamps and water purifier as there was no electricity facility besides people were drinking muddy water. Books were also distributed among students of a government school in the same village, they added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter