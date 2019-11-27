Street vendor gang rape: Bandh observed, rallies taken out in Asifabad

By | Published: 12:45 am

KUMRAM BHEEM ASIFABAD/NIRMAL: Members of Beda Budagajangala community, Dalit, tribal and minority organisations took out a massive rally seeking justice to the kin of a woman who was gangraped and killed by unidentified persons, in Jainoor, Lingapur and Sirpur (U) mandal centres on Tuesday. The 30-year-old woman, a resident of Jainoor mandal, was sexually assaulted and murdered by unidentified persons on Sunday. She hailed from Khanapur mandal.

The agitators called for bandh of commercial establishments in the area in protest of the brutal killing of the woman who belonged to a nomadic community. The bandh went off peacefully. The members demanded stern action against the offenders and wanted cops to take steps to prevent recurrence of similar incidents in future. They lamented that safety of women in the remote areas was at stake.

They represented a demonstration to Lingapur Sub-Inspector J Suresh requesting action against the perpetrators. They later raised funds for extending financial aid to the kin of the victim who is survived by her husband and two children. The protesting members paid tributes to the victim at all the junctions in the district. They urged lawyers not to plead on behalf of the accused.

In the meantime, in Khanapur mandal centre, members of Beda Budagajangala community staged a rasta-roko demanding stringent action against perpetrators who allegedly gang-raped a married woman and killed her. They sought compensation from the government for the victim’s family.

Accused were drunk, tortured her, say police

ASIFABAD: The perpetrators, who gang-raped and killed a 30-year-old female street vendor in Lingapur mandal on Sunday, were reportedly in an inebriated condition and tortured her before killing her woman, preliminary investigations indicated. The three accused are said to have been taken into custody and are being interrogated by the police.

“The offenders partied and consumed liquor. They spotted the street vendor who was alone on a road, proceeding to Ramnayak Thanda from Lingapur. They wanted to outrage her modesty. They inflicted injuries with a knife and cut her left fingers when she refused to give in,” an investigating official told Telangana Today.

According to evidence, the perpetrators smashed the woman’s head with a boulder, causing death on the spot. They later snatched her gold mangalsutra, anklets and toe rings in order to mislead the police and evade arrest.

The utensils and crockery belonging to the woman were scattered at the scene of the offence, indicating a tussle between the vendor and perpetrators. The sniffer dog stopped at a borewell in Yellapatar village, located near the spot. “The offenders may have washed their hands to cover their offence and fled away,” the officer said.

The three are likely to be produced in court on Wednesday. Police are understood to be completing the legal procedure to arrest them.

