Street vendor’s daughter aces Intermediate exam

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Poverty need not be an impediment to achieve academic excellence, and this exactly what Kalyani Kati proved in the Intermediate examination, by topping the MPC stream in the State.

The Kaghaznagar girl scored 992 marks out of the total 1,000 in the Intermediate II year MPC group. Her parents sell idli and mysore bonda on the streets of the town to make a living. Kalyani’s education, given her family’s financial background, was sponsored by Medha Charitable Trust, a Hyderabad-based voluntary organisation.

“My parents could not afford even a moped to sell breakfast. They are enduring hardships to provide a better life for me and my elder sister. Struggles and weak financial background of my parents inspired me to perform well in academics,” Kalyani told Telangana Today. She added that she would like to become a civil servant and serve the needy.

The ranker attributed her accomplishment to the unwavering support of the Trust and teachers of a Hyderabad-based private college where she studied Intermediate. “Encouragement by the members of the voluntary organization and quality education offered by the institution played a vital role in my success. I owe my success to them,” she said.

The ranker said she was shortlisted for sponsorship by the trust when she excelled in a written test. She recalled that she had her schooling in a Zilla Parishad High School, where she got 9.7 GPA in Class X. She is now focused on cracking the entrance test for a seat in the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) and pursue engineering course before preparing for civil services.

Originally hailing from Bhadrachalam, Kalyani’s father Sheshagiri migrated to Kaghaznagar town in search of livelihood in 2013. Her mother Anitha helps him with the small business. Her elder sister Bhavana is preparing on her own for the National Eligible Entrance Test for admission into a medical college.

A proud Sheshagiri and Anitha said they were overwhelmed by the outstanding performance of Kalyani and were flooded by congratulatory messages and phone calls. “She has brought recognition to our family,” they said.

