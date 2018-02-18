Street vendors, go-to choice during chow time

By | Published: 12:26 am 3:32 pm

Every day like clockwork, Nagamani wakes up at 5 am, gets her 11-year-old daughter ready for school and then begins to start preparing the meals for the day. The meals she prepares are not just for her household of four, but also for the general public. For she is one of the many people one sees on the footpath in areas like Begumpet, Banjara Hills, Ameerpet, Balkampet, Chikkadpally, Hitech city who make a living selling meals.

The menu in these meals is more or less same in each of these stalls, with some also selling rotis and fish fry. What you get is hot sambar, chicken curry, mutton curry, curd packed neatly in large containers with ample amount of rice, crispies and pickles. The meals are filling not to mention tasty, and are a boon to a lot of the office crowd looking for quick meals at reasonable prices.

In Nagamani’s case, she sets up her table opposite to NIMS hospital where her clientele comprises employees of nearby offices, salesmen, relatives of patients at the hospital, auto and cab drivers.

In a day, she and her husband sell around 70 plates. “We are a little better off than before. Previously, I was working as a watchman and would iron clothes of the residents of the building and surrounding area. But it was still difficult to make ends meet,” says Gopi who returns to their house situated near Erramanzil to replenish items which run out. The couple has been selling these meals for one and a half year now and is satisfied with their income so far. Nagamani is also helped by her sister-in-law who lends a hand in cooking from time to time and looks after the couple’s children when they are at work.

The rates of the meals vary according to the area, for instance, the meal vendors who set up in the Hitech City area near DLF, Google in Kondapur, Amazon, Tata Consultancy Services Q City road, opposite to Inorbit mall, Tech Mahindra and those beside Oracle operate on prices tad lower. Meals here come to Rs 30 to Rs 50 for veg and non-veg respectively.

Yummy in the tummy

For software engineer, K Rajashekhar, the meals are easy on the pocket. “I used to head out for a five min walk every day for a quick break from work and would see many people around these stalls and decided to try one. I eat here on and off whenever I can,” says Rajashekhar who regularly eats at the stall near Inorbit mall.

At the Lotus Pond area in Banjara Hills, meal vendor Naidu sells close to 300 plates a day, a veg meal costs Rs 70 while non-veg meal costs Rs 90, his menu also has a few more items than others. His popularity is evident from the queues that become longer as lunch time approaches.

“He offers chicken dum biryani and gives free leg pieces if he sees your plate empty. I once asked him why he gives third or fourth helpings without payment and he told me it was not just about making money for him, it made him happy that he was able to feed so many people. I can guarantee his chicken biryani is better than ones you get at some of the restaurants,” says Praveen Beeram, a media professional who has been coming here regularly for the past 2 ½ years during his lunch break along with his colleagues. Nandini, another meal vendor near Rainbow Hospital in Banjara Hills has been selling these meals for four years and prides herself on being one of the first sellers to set up in the area. “In a day, I sell some 200 plates and donate the leftover food to the needy near the Indo-Cancer Hospital area. My husband, a security guard looks after my 7-month old son while I’m at work. So far, I make a steady income and able to afford my daughter’s education. I hope to make her a government officer one day,” says Nandini.